Masonite International Corp (DOOR) Stake Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of Masonite International worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. CNA Financial Corp increased its position in Masonite International by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Masonite International by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after acquiring an additional 14,938 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Masonite International by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $753,000. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Masonite International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Masonite International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Masonite International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.90.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $62.45 on Friday. Masonite International Corp has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $85.30. The firm has a market cap of $1,702.30, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $508.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.46 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Masonite International Corp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $197,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Profile

Masonite International Corporation is designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors for the residential new construction; the residential repair, renovation and remodeling, and the non-residential building construction markets. The Company principally operates in North America; Europe, Asia and Latin America, and Africa.

