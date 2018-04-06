Master Swiscoin (CRYPTO:MSCN) Hits Market Capitalization of $51,121.00

Master Swiscoin (CURRENCY:MSCN) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Master Swiscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and CoinExchange. In the last week, Master Swiscoin has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. Master Swiscoin has a total market capitalization of $51,121.00 and approximately $1,747.00 worth of Master Swiscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007152 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002924 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00678004 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014198 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00184988 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035922 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00046375 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Master Swiscoin Coin Profile

Master Swiscoin’s genesis date was February 9th, 2017. Master Swiscoin’s total supply is 1,007,255,720 coins and its circulating supply is 45,143,320 coins. Master Swiscoin’s official website is www.swisopensource.com.

Master Swiscoin Coin Trading

Master Swiscoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is not possible to purchase Master Swiscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Swiscoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Swiscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Master Swiscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Master Swiscoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.