Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Position Reduced by Haverford Financial Services Inc.

Haverford Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,454 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 4.8% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,345,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,588,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,290 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 784.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,870,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,048,899,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962,583 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,246,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,307,780,000 after purchasing an additional 82,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,930,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,651,362,000 after purchasing an additional 396,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,707,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $664,700,000 after purchasing an additional 99,402 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard stock traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,782,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,998,194. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $111.01 and a 12-month high of $183.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $182,614.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Mastercard had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 83.57%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Vetr upgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $192.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo boosted their price target on Mastercard from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $207.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.52.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $866,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Timothy H. Murphy sold 30,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.44, for a total transaction of $5,526,516.32. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,809,619.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,578 shares of company stock valued at $7,482,061 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

