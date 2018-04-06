Mastercard (MA) PT Raised to $205.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 29th. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.80% from the company’s current price.

MA has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Mastercard from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Argus raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Mastercard from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $166.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.52.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $4.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $171.12. 2,040,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,999,343. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $111.01 and a 52-week high of $183.73. The firm has a market cap of $182,614.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 83.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $866,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Carlucci sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.10, for a total transaction of $1,089,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,578 shares of company stock valued at $7,482,061 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,345,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,588,019,000 after buying an additional 2,000,290 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 784.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,870,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,048,899,000 after buying an additional 14,962,583 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,246,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,307,780,000 after buying an additional 82,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,930,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,651,362,000 after buying an additional 396,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Mastercard by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,385,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,269,252,000 after buying an additional 388,146 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

