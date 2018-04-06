Masternodecoin Price Tops $0.0494 on Major Exchanges (MTNC)

Masternodecoin (CURRENCY:MTNC) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Masternodecoin has a market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $3,400.00 worth of Masternodecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Masternodecoin has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One Masternodecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0494 or 0.00000750 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,624.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $609.68 or 0.09247440 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00025505 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00032235 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00677428 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00022534 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00163966 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.21 or 0.01914250 BTC.

Masternodecoin Coin Profile

Masternodecoin (MTNC) is a coin. Masternodecoin’s total supply is 83,898,219 coins and its circulating supply is 50,113,335 coins. Masternodecoin’s official website is www.masternodecoin.org. Masternodecoin’s official Twitter account is @masternodecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Masternodecoin Coin Trading

Masternodecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Masternodecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masternodecoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Masternodecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

