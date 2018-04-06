Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Given a $39.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) received a $39.00 price target from equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens set a $40.00 target price on Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

MTDR stock opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,134.34, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Matador Resources had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $168.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 22.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 126,888 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 23,274 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 164.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Matador Resources by 7.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 194,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Matador Resources by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,179,777 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,031,000 after purchasing an additional 36,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States, with an emphasis on oil and natural gas shale and other unconventional plays. The Company’s segments include exploration and production, and midstream.

