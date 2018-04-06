Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Stake Decreased by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.6% of Mathes Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Whitnell & Co. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 581.3% in the third quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,462.32, for a total value of $795,502.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,553,336.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,454.37, for a total transaction of $2,908,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,120 in the last quarter. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,850.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,755.00 price objective (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Vetr upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,655.33 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, UBS lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $1,760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,494.78.

AMZN stock opened at $1,451.75 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $884.49 and a 52 week high of $1,617.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $682,867.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 319.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.31. Amazon.com had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $60.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Stake Decreased by Mathes Company Inc.” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/mathes-company-inc-has-7-93-million-stake-in-amazon-com-inc-amzn-updated.html.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.