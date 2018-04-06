Mattel (MAT) PT Lowered to $14.00

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $15.50 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 6.06% from the stock’s previous close.

MAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut shares of Mattel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 9th. UBS decreased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mattel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Mattel stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,232,171. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4,543.22, a PE ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.01. Mattel has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $25.97.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 21.37% and a negative net margin of 21.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Mattel will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl. It offers Mattel Girls & Boys branded products, including Barbie dolls and accessories, Monster High, DC Super Hero Girls, Enchantimals, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels and Matchbox vehicles and play sets, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Toy Story, and games and puzzles.

