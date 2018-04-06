Mattersight (MATR) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Mattersight (NASDAQ:MATR) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mattersight earned a coverage optimism score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the software maker an impact score of 45.6853785900783 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of MATR traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,381. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.49. Mattersight has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $3.70.

Mattersight (NASDAQ:MATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.12 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mattersight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Mattersight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered Mattersight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

About Mattersight

Mattersight Corporation offers behavioral analytics and provides personality-based software products. The Company uses various applications, including predictive behavioral routing, performance management, quality assurance and predictive analytics (collectively, Behavioral Analytics) to analyze and predict customer behavior based on the language exchanged between agents and customers during brand interactions.

