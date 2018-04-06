Matthew 25 Management Corp Has $2.13 Million Stake in Range Resources Corp. (RRC)

Matthew 25 Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. Range Resources comprises approximately 0.6% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Matthew 25 Management Corp owned about 0.05% of Range Resources worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RRC. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in Range Resources by 10.4% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 359,124 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 33,783 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Range Resources by 72.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,324 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 19,474 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Range Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Range Resources by 7.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,831 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 18,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Range Resources by 14.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 342,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 43,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $3,467.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.55. Range Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.71 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Range Resources to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.04.

In other news, Director Steffen E. Palko acquired 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $500,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,850.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation is an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production of natural gas, NGLs and oil in the United States. It is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located primarily in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

