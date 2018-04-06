Matthews International (MATW) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has $57.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

MATW has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Matthews International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. B. Riley set a $92.00 price objective on Matthews International and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wellington Shields upgraded Matthews International from a hold rating to a gradually accumulate rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Matthews International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.67.

Shares of Matthews International stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $51.02. The stock had a trading volume of 56,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,970. Matthews International has a twelve month low of $48.75 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1,625.88, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Matthews International had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Matthews International will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tunon Alvaro Garcia bought 1,000 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Marsh bought 3,000 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 16,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,488.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MATW. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 5.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products in the United States, Central and South America, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development, deployment, delivery, brand management, 3-D graphics renderings, pre-media graphics services, printing plates, gravure cylinders, steel bases, embossing tools, special purpose machinery, engineering assistance, print process assistance, print production management, digital asset management, content management, and package design services to brand owners and packaging manufacturers; and creative digital graphics services, as well as designs, engineers, manufactures, and executes merchandising and display systems.

