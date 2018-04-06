BidaskClub Downgrades Matthews International (MATW) to Strong Sell

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MATW. ValuEngine cut shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Matthews International in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wellington Shields raised shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matthews International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

Get Matthews International alerts:

MATW stock opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.10. Matthews International has a fifty-two week low of $48.75 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,614.58, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.12.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Matthews International had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Matthews International will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tunon Alvaro Garcia bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Marsh bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 16,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,488.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATW. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Matthews International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $432,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Matthews International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Matthews International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/matthews-international-matw-rating-lowered-to-strong-sell-at-bidaskclub-updated-updated.html.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products in the United States, Central and South America, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development, deployment, delivery, brand management, 3-D graphics renderings, pre-media graphics services, printing plates, gravure cylinders, steel bases, embossing tools, special purpose machinery, engineering assistance, print process assistance, print production management, digital asset management, content management, and package design services to brand owners and packaging manufacturers; and creative digital graphics services, as well as designs, engineers, manufactures, and executes merchandising and display systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.