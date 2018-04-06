Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Matthews International (MATW) Share Price

News headlines about Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Matthews International earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 46.0647213727147 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of MATW opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,625.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.10. Matthews International has a twelve month low of $48.75 and a twelve month high of $72.60.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Matthews International had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Matthews International will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

MATW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Matthews International in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Wellington Shields upgraded Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine cut Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Matthews International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

In related news, VP Robert M. Marsh acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $166,500.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 16,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,488.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tunon Alvaro Garcia purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products in the United States, Central and South America, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development, deployment, delivery, brand management, 3-D graphics renderings, pre-media graphics services, printing plates, gravure cylinders, steel bases, embossing tools, special purpose machinery, engineering assistance, print process assistance, print production management, digital asset management, content management, and package design services to brand owners and packaging manufacturers; and creative digital graphics services, as well as designs, engineers, manufactures, and executes merchandising and display systems.

