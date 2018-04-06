Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James Financial

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) was upgraded by Raymond James Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 19th, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $59.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $80.00. Raymond James Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS raised Maxar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Maxar Technologies from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Scotiabank raised Maxar Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Maxar Technologies from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock opened at $45.55 on Monday. Maxar Technologies has a one year low of $42.11 and a one year high of $67.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2,600.84 and a P/E ratio of 21.38.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $429.23 million for the quarter. equities research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,826,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,245,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,177,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,394,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,511,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a communications and information company, provides operational solutions to commercial and government organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Communications, and Surveillance and Intelligence. The Communications segment offers solutions for the delivery of a range of services, including television and radio distribution, broadband Internet, and mobile communications.

