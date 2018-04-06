Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James Financial

Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage currently has a C$59.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$80.00. Raymond James Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MAXR. Scotiabank raised Maxar Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$77.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$81.00 price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Maxar Technologies from C$90.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Maxar Technologies from C$90.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$84.44.

TSE MAXR traded up C$0.09 on Tuesday, reaching C$58.07. 179,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,431. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$55.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$86.67.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides satellites, earth imagery, geospatial data, and analytics for the commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

