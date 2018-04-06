Maxim Group Reiterates “$52.00” Price Target for BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI)

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) has been assigned a $52.00 price target by research analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 94.25% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright set a $60.00 price target on BeyondSpring and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on BeyondSpring in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

BYSI stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,465. The stock has a market cap of $595.53 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08. BeyondSpring has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $48.49.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). equities research analysts predict that BeyondSpring will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

