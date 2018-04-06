Maxim Group Reiterates “$52.00” Price Target for BeyondSpring (BYSI)

Maxim Group set a $52.00 price target on BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

“BeyondSpring reported 4Q17 with a net loss of $16.5M and ended the period with $30.6M in cash. Operating expenses for the year were $98M but included $42.3M for the remaining interest in Plinabulin and $18M in stock-based compensation. We estimate the company has runway into late 2018 and through the next catalysts.”,” Maxim Group’s analyst wrote.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BYSI. HC Wainwright set a $60.00 target price on shares of BeyondSpring and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.60.

BYSI stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,464. BeyondSpring has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $48.49.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.06). research analysts expect that BeyondSpring will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

