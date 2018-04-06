Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.23

News coverage about Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Maxim Integrated Products earned a news impact score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.4253179174408 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

MXIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,013,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,105. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $74.94. The company has a market cap of $16,647.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.46 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 32.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is presently 79.25%.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, VP Christopher J. Neil sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $202,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,428 shares of company stock valued at $15,004,988. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits, referred to as analog circuits. The Company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. The Company caters to automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer and industrial markets.

