Maximus Inc. (MMS) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in Maximus Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,715 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 37,031 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Maximus worth $6,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Capital One National Association purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,581 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $66.80 on Friday. Maximus Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.12 and a 12 month high of $72.71. The stock has a market cap of $4,324.96, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The health services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $623.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Maximus Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Maximus in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Maximus in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

In other Maximus news, General Counsel David Francis sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $232,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Montoni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total value of $2,036,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,650 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

