MaxLinear (MXL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) will post $112.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $111.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $112.50 million. MaxLinear posted sales of $88.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full year sales of $112.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $475.00 million to $480.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $538.64 million per share, with estimates ranging from $523.50 million to $559.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $113.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.01 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on MaxLinear from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

In other news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 25,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $700,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 155,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,352,348. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis Ling sold 22,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $511,150.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 912,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,887,479.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,405. Insiders own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 32,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 81,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MaxLinear stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.75. 347,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,039. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $32.47. The firm has a market cap of $1,533.56, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc is a provider of radio frequency (RF) and mixed-signal integrated circuits for cable and satellite broadband communications and the connected home, and wired and wireless infrastructure markets. The Company’s RF receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications.

