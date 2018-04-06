Mazor Robotics (MZOR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Vetr

Vetr upgraded shares of Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday, March 19th. Vetr currently has $77.50 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MZOR. BidaskClub lowered Mazor Robotics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mazor Robotics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Mazor Robotics in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Mazor Robotics in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mazor Robotics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.21.

MZOR traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.08. 220,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,386. The company has a market capitalization of $1,528.77, a PE ratio of -120.16 and a beta of 1.20. Mazor Robotics has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $76.56.

Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Mazor Robotics had a negative return on equity of 14.03% and a negative net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $19.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Mazor Robotics will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Mazor Robotics by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mazor Robotics by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mazor Robotics by 365.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mazor Robotics by 107.3% during the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Mazor Robotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

About Mazor Robotics

Mazor Robotics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of medical devices for supporting surgical procedures in the fields of orthopedics and neurosurgery in the United States and internationally. The company operates in the field of image guided surgery and computer assisted surgery that enable the use of surgical instruments with high precision and minimal invasiveness.

