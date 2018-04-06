McBride plc (MCB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of McBride plc (LON:MCB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 216.67 ($2.99).

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCB. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.59) price objective on shares of McBride in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Numis Securities reduced their price objective on McBride from GBX 240 ($3.32) to GBX 210 ($2.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on McBride from GBX 215 ($2.97) to GBX 200 ($2.76) and set an “add” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Investec reduced their price objective on McBride from GBX 230 ($3.18) to GBX 215 ($2.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 2nd.

LON:MCB traded down GBX 8.60 ($0.12) on Friday, reaching GBX 158.20 ($2.19). 120,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,889. McBride has a fifty-two week low of GBX 148.80 ($2.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 235 ($3.25).

McBride (LON:MCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported GBX 5.20 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. McBride had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of £368.40 million during the quarter.

McBride Company Profile

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers in the United Kingdom, other regions in Europe, and Asia. The company offers various household products, such as laundry products, including laundry powder tablets, liquid gels, and laundry liquid sachets; dishwashing products comprising washing up liquids and machine dishwashing powders, tablets, and gels; household cleaners consisting of bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multisurface cleaners; toilet cleaners and descaling products; and air freshener products, such as time release sprays, gel air fresheners, plug-in fresheners, sprays, diffusers, and candles.

