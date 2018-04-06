Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Has $967,000 Position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 127.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,619 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald's by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 638 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in McDonald's by 26.7% in the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 120,490 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $18,454,000 after purchasing an additional 25,380 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald's in the second quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of McDonald's by 47.7% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 25,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald's by 0.5% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 808,477 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $126,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald's stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,500,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,890,672. The company has a market cap of $127,437.46, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald's Co. has a one year low of $129.52 and a one year high of $178.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.04.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 201.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. McDonald's’s payout ratio is presently 60.66%.

In related news, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 34,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $5,999,799.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $238,414.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,414.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $172.00 target price on McDonald's and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray increased their target price on McDonald's from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Goldman Sachs set a $200.00 price objective on McDonald's and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down from $191.00) on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald's has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

