McDonald's (MCD) Cut to Hold at Vetr

Vetr lowered shares of McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has $165.99 price objective on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MCD. Jefferies Group raised shares of McDonald's from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays set a $193.00 target price on shares of McDonald's and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Goldman Sachs set a $180.00 target price on shares of McDonald's and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray upped their target price on shares of McDonald's from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up previously from $178.00) on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $183.00.

Shares of MCD traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $162.38. 1,586,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,822,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $128,494.15, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald's has a 1-year low of $129.52 and a 1-year high of $178.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.84.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 201.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that McDonald's will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.66%.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $238,414.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,414.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 34,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $5,999,799.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald's in the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald's in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald's by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 638 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Horan Capital Management acquired a new position in McDonald's in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in McDonald's in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

