Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Has $253,000 Stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brady by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,081,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,496,000 after purchasing an additional 196,730 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Brady by 3.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,770,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,457,000 after purchasing an additional 140,585 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Brady by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,528,000 after purchasing an additional 38,340 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Brady by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,137,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,126,000 after purchasing an additional 77,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Brady by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 879,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,349,000 after purchasing an additional 130,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bentley Curran sold 21,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $849,793.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,808.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $37.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,939.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Brady Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $40.25.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Brady had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $287.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 6th. Brady’s payout ratio is 47.43%.

Several brokerages have commented on BRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Brady has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation is a manufacturer and supplier of identification solutions and workplace safety products that identify and protect premises, products and people. The Company has two segments: Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS). The IDS segment includes identification and healthcare products, and the WPS segment includes workplace safety and compliance products.

