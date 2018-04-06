Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 843.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,953 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 0.9% of Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $24,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $607,000. E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 24,735 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 154,181 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,964,000. Finally, Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC now owns 84,508 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 20,561 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.24. The stock had a trading volume of 10,190,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,486,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $42.80 and a one year high of $54.77. The company has a market capitalization of $197,853.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $346,956.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,738.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vetr lowered Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.49 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. HSBC raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.24.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/meag-munich-ergo-kapitalanlagegesellschaft-mbh-increases-position-in-verizon-communications-inc-vz-updated.html.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.