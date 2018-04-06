Medical Facilities (DR) Price Target Increased to C$16.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report released on Monday, March 19th. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Medical Facilities from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Medical Facilities from C$13.50 to C$14.25 in a report on Monday, January 15th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from C$19.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.85.

DR stock traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$13.71. 158,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,659. Medical Facilities has a 52 week low of C$11.14 and a 52 week high of C$18.96.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals perform scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other procedures, including primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery center provides surgical specialties, including orthopedics, pain management, gynecology, gastroenterology, and cosmetic surgery.

