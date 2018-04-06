MediGene (ETR:MDG1) has been given a €22.00 ($27.16) target price by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.93% from the company’s current price.

MDG1 has been the topic of several other reports. Independent Research set a €12.50 ($15.43) price target on shares of MediGene and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Oddo Bhf set a €13.00 ($16.05) price target on shares of MediGene and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd.

Get MediGene alerts:

Shares of MediGene stock opened at €14.20 ($17.53) on Wednesday. MediGene has a 52 week low of €8.53 ($10.53) and a 52 week high of €19.27 ($23.79).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “MediGene (MDG1) Given a €22.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/medigene-mdg1-given-a-22-00-price-target-by-baader-bank-analysts.html.

About MediGene

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapy platforms to treat a range of cancers in various stages. It operates through two segments, Immunotherapies and Other Products. The company develops Dendritic cell vaccines in phase I/II clinical trials; and T-cell receptor-modified T cells and T-cell-specific monoclonal antibodies in preclinical development phase.

Receive News & Ratings for MediGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.