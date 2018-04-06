Medtronic (MDT) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Medtronic earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the medical technology company an impact score of 46.5780785757496 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Medtronic stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,185,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,601,275. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $76.41 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $106,694.97, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.24.

In other Medtronic news, VP Richard Kuntz sold 78,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total value of $6,769,726.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 149,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,910,895.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James T. Lenehan sold 1,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $109,129.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,311 shares of company stock valued at $8,792,624. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

