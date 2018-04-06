Meggitt (MGGT) PT Lowered to GBX 365 at Credit Suisse Group

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 390 ($5.47) to GBX 365 ($5.12) in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MGGT. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of Meggitt from GBX 375 ($5.26) to GBX 410 ($5.76) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase dropped their target price on shares of Meggitt from GBX 550 ($7.72) to GBX 540 ($7.58) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.58) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Meggitt from GBX 500 ($7.02) to GBX 505 ($7.09) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meggitt presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 489.90 ($6.88).

Shares of Meggitt stock opened at GBX 423.50 ($5.94) on Tuesday. Meggitt has a 1 year low of GBX 430.90 ($6.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 530 ($7.44).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be issued a GBX 10.80 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Meggitt’s previous dividend of $5.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd.

About Meggitt

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

