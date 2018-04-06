HBK Investments L P Sells 34,200 Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI)

HBK Investments L P reduced its position in shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) by 98.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,200 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Dumac Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Dumac Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MELI. BidaskClub lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $425.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.44.

MELI opened at $351.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15,697.06, a PE ratio of 139.95 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $214.00 and a twelve month high of $417.91.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $436.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.74 million. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 0.99%. equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

