Mercer International Inc. (MERC) Director Eric Lauritzen Sells 1,400 Shares

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) Director Eric Lauritzen sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $18,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eric Lauritzen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 20th, Eric Lauritzen sold 1,400 shares of Mercer International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $18,452.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Eric Lauritzen sold 2,100 shares of Mercer International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $30,828.00.

Shares of MERC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.65. 30,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,999. Mercer International Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $828.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $337.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.15 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MERC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 4th quarter worth $4,736,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Mercer International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,991,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in Mercer International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,242,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought a new stake in Mercer International in the 4th quarter valued at $963,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mercer International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.19.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc is a producer of northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp, which is pulp that is sold on the open market. The Company also produces and sells tall oil, a by-product of its production process, which is used as both a chemical additive and as a green energy source. It produces and sells NBSK pulp, which is a bleached kraft pulp manufactured using northern softwood.

