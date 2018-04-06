Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 8,958 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,958 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $32,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Honeywell International Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.8% in the third quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 633,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,576,000 after purchasing an additional 100,500 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 524,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,582,000 after purchasing an additional 81,290 shares during the period. Train Babcock Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Train Babcock Advisors LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $644,000. Finally, Signature Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.1% in the third quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Holston sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $770,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $5,026,025. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $54.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.83 and a 12-month high of $66.41. The firm has a market cap of $145,836.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Group set a $55.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Leerink Swann upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $65.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

