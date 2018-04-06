Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Meridian Bancorp (EBSB) Share Price

News headlines about Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Meridian Bancorp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the savings and loans company an impact score of 45.2885951399163 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

EBSB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.50 target price on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Shares of Meridian Bancorp stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $1,081.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.24. Meridian Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $21.85.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $48.04 million for the quarter. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 7.90%. equities analysts anticipate that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

In other news, Director Gregory F. Natalucci sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $144,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James G. Sartori sold 15,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $312,159.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,042 shares of company stock worth $475,167 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp Inc, formerly Meridian Interstate Bancorp, Inc, is a mid-tier stock holding company of East Boston Savings Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a state-chartered stock savings bank that operates from 24 full-service locations and two loan centers in the Boston metropolitan area. East Boston Savings Bank operates eight of its full-service locations and a loan center under the name Mt.

