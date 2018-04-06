Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Bought by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $189,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $238,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $1.64 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.42.

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $46.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,262.01, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $49.50.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.62 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of disposable medical devices used in a range of interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic medical procedures. The Company operates in two segments: cardiovascular and endoscopy. The cardiovascular segment consists of cardiology and radiology devices, which assist in diagnosing and treating coronary arterial disease, peripheral vascular disease and other non-vascular diseases, and includes embolotherapeutic, cardiac rhythm management (CRM), electrophysiology (EP), and interventional oncology and spine devices.

