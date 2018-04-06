Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $1.64 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Barrington Research upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.42.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $45.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,693. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $2,272.21, a PE ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 209.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,874,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,635 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,788,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 774.0% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 874,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,757,000 after purchasing an additional 774,013 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 781,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,749,000 after purchasing an additional 34,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 638,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of disposable medical devices used in a range of interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic medical procedures. The Company operates in two segments: cardiovascular and endoscopy. The cardiovascular segment consists of cardiology and radiology devices, which assist in diagnosing and treating coronary arterial disease, peripheral vascular disease and other non-vascular diseases, and includes embolotherapeutic, cardiac rhythm management (CRM), electrophysiology (EP), and interventional oncology and spine devices.

