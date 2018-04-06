Meritage Homes Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2018 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Meritage Homes in a research report issued on Monday, March 19th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless expects that the construction company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ Q2 2018 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $946.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.94 million. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share.

MTH has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.75 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, UBS reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.45.

NYSE:MTH opened at $47.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,770.52, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.19. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $36.30 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. 95.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Phillippe Lord sold 5,009 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $217,390.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 7,333 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $331,451.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,466. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,987. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active-adult, and luxury homes under the Meritage Homes brand name.

