Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Given a $33.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) has been assigned a $33.00 price objective by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, March 29th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 108.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MRSN. Zacks Investment Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase cut Mersana Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of MRSN stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 14,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,881. Mersana Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $21.01.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 million. equities research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 899,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after buying an additional 422,062 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Given a $33.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/mersana-therapeutics-mrsn-given-a-33-00-price-target-at-hc-wainwright-updated.html.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a United States-based biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The Company focuses on advancing a pipeline of targeted oncology therapeutics leveraging its Fleximer immunoconjugate technology. The Fleximer platform allows it to design ADCs with specific properties and manage the drug’s chances of attacking cancers.

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.