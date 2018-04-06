MetalCoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $78.00 (CRYPTO:METAL)

MetalCoin (CURRENCY:METAL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 30th. MetalCoin has a market cap of $774,709.00 and approximately $78.00 worth of MetalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetalCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MetalCoin has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.29 or 0.01709860 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007428 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007783 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004552 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015489 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00001080 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00022456 BTC.

MetalCoin Coin Profile

MetalCoin (CRYPTO:METAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 14th, 2014. MetalCoin’s total supply is 76,925,527 coins. MetalCoin’s official Twitter account is @MetalCoinTeam. MetalCoin’s official website is www.metalmoshpit.com.

MetalCoin Coin Trading

MetalCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to purchase MetalCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetalCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetalCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for MetalCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetalCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.