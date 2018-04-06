MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 78,301 Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 78,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Sprouts Farmers Market at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SFM. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 48,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 119,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 14,568 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 48,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 22,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,106.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $28.29.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Northcoast Research set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $29.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.11.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Shon A. Boney sold 291,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $8,157,268.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,688.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amin N. Maredia sold 39,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $914,999.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,696,715.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 866,578 shares of company stock valued at $23,568,092. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc is a food retailer. The Company operates as a grocery store that offers fresh, natural and organic food that includes fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, body care and natural household items catering to consumers’ interest in health and wellness.

