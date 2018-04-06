156,572 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) Acquired by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 156,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,063,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 234,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 35,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 20,833 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $1,039,566.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 62,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,109,534 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

PEG stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25,425.00, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.39. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 17.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEG. Macquarie raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.23.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PSEG) is a holding company. The Company is an energy company with operations located primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company’s segments include Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), PSEG Power LLC (Power) and Other.

