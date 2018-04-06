193,382 Shares in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Purchased by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 193,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,630,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Sabra Health Care REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,569,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,945,000 after buying an additional 1,673,758 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,193,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,933,000 after purchasing an additional 319,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 151.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,405,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,287 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,586,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,773,000 after purchasing an additional 497,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 53.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,569,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,432,000 after purchasing an additional 544,694 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on SBRA shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.45.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $29.10. The firm has a market cap of $3,180.08, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 39.04%. The firm had revenue of $166.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.82 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The Company’s segment includes investments in healthcare-related real estate properties. The Company’s primary business consists of acquiring, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector.

