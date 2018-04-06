MetLife (MET) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Thursday. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, March 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised MetLife from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Wells Fargo reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised MetLife from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. MetLife has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.75.

MET traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,670,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,249,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $47,530.08, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. MetLife has a 12-month low of $43.38 and a 12-month high of $55.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.89 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. research analysts predict that MetLife will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,196,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,700,792,000 after buying an additional 1,097,982 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9,943.0% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 907,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,908,000 after buying an additional 898,947 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,192,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,310,000 after buying an additional 699,332 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,625,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,010,000 after buying an additional 619,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,321,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,490,000 after buying an additional 613,961 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

