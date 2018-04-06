Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Cuts Stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its position in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,468 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JELD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,132,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,082,000 after acquiring an additional 841,506 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,755,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,243,000 after acquiring an additional 829,539 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,265,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,806,000 after acquiring an additional 725,186 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 473.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,598,000 after acquiring an additional 432,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 690,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,194,000 after acquiring an additional 381,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

In other JELD-WEN news, Director Patrick Wright Tolbert purchased 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.88 per share, with a total value of $88,316.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,111.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $965,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo downgraded JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.27 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase downgraded JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.15.

Shares of JELD opened at $30.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3,191.32, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.61 and a 52-week high of $42.27.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 0.29%. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

