Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $3.07 Million Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY trimmed its stake in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 44,276 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned 0.06% of Curtiss-Wright worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

CW opened at $138.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 52 week low of $82.77 and a 52 week high of $140.07. The stock has a market cap of $5,941.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $611.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.22 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 11.93%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.63.

In related news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $169,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,814.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Charles Adams sold 17,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,792,070. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny-decreases-holdings-in-curtiss-wright-corp-cw-updated-updated.html.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a manufacturing and service company that designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense and Power.

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.