Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $1.59 Million Holdings in KBR (NYSE:KBR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its stake in shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,231 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 144,278 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned approximately 0.06% of KBR worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in KBR by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,890,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,452,000 after buying an additional 24,652 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KBR by 9.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,170,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,804,000 after purchasing an additional 187,241 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KBR by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,769,000 after purchasing an additional 342,249 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KBR by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 1,222,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,248,000 after acquiring an additional 102,256 shares during the period. Finally, Engine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KBR by 195.2% during the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,556,000 after acquiring an additional 760,184 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2,299.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. KBR has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $21.69.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). KBR had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $930.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that KBR will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.48%.

A number of analysts recently commented on KBR shares. Alembic Global Advisors set a $24.00 price objective on KBR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded KBR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on KBR from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded KBR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

