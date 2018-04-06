Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Trims Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 82.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,563 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPB. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 50.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Campbell Soup news, insider Luca Mignini acquired 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.53 per share, with a total value of $200,332.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,998,171.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $43.48 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $40.99 and a 52-week high of $59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,995.24, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.32.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 18th that permits the company to buyback outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CPB shares. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks; and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juices.

