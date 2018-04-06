Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $2.90 Million Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,909 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned approximately 0.06% of MKS Instruments worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 311.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MKS Instruments news, CEO Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $963,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tseng-Chung Lee sold 13,432 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $1,549,784.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,723.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,443 shares of company stock valued at $5,587,092 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

MKSI opened at $113.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,127.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $128.28.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.22 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKSI. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc is a global provider of instruments, subsystems and process control solutions that measures, controls, powers, delivers, monitors and analyzes critical parameters of advanced manufacturing processes. The Company operates through two segments, including the Vacuum & Analysis segment and the Light & Motion segment.

