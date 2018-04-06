Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY trimmed its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 72.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,439 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $2,989,000. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in AutoNation by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $1,137,000. 69.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoNation alerts:

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.78.

AN stock opened at $47.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4,350.66, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $62.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny-trims-stake-in-autonation-inc-an.html.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.