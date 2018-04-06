Raytheon (RTN) CAO Sells $112,078.90 in Stock

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) CAO Michael J. Wood sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.30, for a total value of $112,078.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,380,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RTN traded down $3.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,749,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,833. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Raytheon has a twelve month low of $150.72 and a twelve month high of $222.82. The firm has a market cap of $62,605.80, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.01. Raytheon had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Raytheon’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.8675 dividend. This is a positive change from Raytheon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 10th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.86%.

RTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raytheon from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RTN. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Raytheon by 0.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 890,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Raytheon by 2.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 59,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in Raytheon in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company is a technology company, which specializes in defense and other government markets. The Company develops integrated products, services and solutions in various markets, including sensing; effects; command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence; mission support, and cybersecurity.

